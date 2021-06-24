StockMarketWire.com - DeepVerge said it completed phase 3 field trials showing the capability and value of its water contamination system to to identify dangerous pathogens including SARS-CoV-2, in real-time.
Following the trial, the company's environmental health division entered into a master service agreement with EPS Group to install, calibrate, service and maintain the water contamination systems, or Microtox PD units which, subject to 'negotiation with undisclosed parties, have the potential to be installed in multiple European countries,' the company said.
'We expect updates from our Joint Venture agreement with China Resources and roll-out in the US to follow early in Q3,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
