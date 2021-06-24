StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 remained steady at 7,091.02, rising just 0.24%, as the market awaited the Bank of England's policy decision later today.
It is possible the Bank could announce the withdrawal of its emergency monetary policy measures on the back of improved economic data. The Federal Reserve announced a shift in its expectations for a post-pandemic interest rate rise, bringing it forward to 2023.
Pharmaceutical giants AstraZeneca and MSD said their drug to treat advanced prostate cancer was granted conditional approval in China. AstraZeneca's share price was up slightly at £83.62.
Distribution and services group Bunzl's share price rose 2.35% to £24.39 on expectations of a 1% rise in first-half revenue. The company has seen a strong recovery in demand from foodservice and retail sectors was largely offset by the anticipated decline in larger Covid-19 related orders.
The Sage Group has pledged to achieve net zero emissions by 2040, and to halve its carbon emissions by 2030, as part of its Sustainability and Society strategy, 'Knocking Down Barriers'. Its share price was up nearly 1% at 684.79p.
Homebuilder Crest Nicholson upgraded its outlook on annual adjusted earnings after swinging to a first-half profit thanks to a jump in revenue amid a rise in home completions. Following the announcement, its share price rose 2.56% to 441.40p.
Allergy Therapeutics' share price surged nearly 5% to 25.75p as it said it expected annual operating profit to be 'well ahead' of market expectations, driven by sales growth and lower costs.
Wood Group's like for like revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2021 was down 21% when compared with same period in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Shares in the company fell 1.77% to 224.95p. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.