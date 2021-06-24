StockMarketWire.com - Technology and software investment company KRM22 said it had agreed to partner with Waymark Tech, adding the latter's Wayfinder product to the its global risk platform.

Wayfinder uses artificial intelligence and natural language processing to provide complete horizon scanning of key regulatory changes from more than 2,500 global data sources.

'The partnership will also facilitate collaboration on additional, innovative compliance services,' the company siad.






