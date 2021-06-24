StockMarketWire.com - Verditek has announced that it has been subject to a theft from its facility at Lainate, near Milan in Italy.

The company, that develops, manufactures and sells lightweight solar panels, has conducted a physical stock check which indicates a shortfall against book stock of approximately £300,000.

The local police have been informed and have commenced a criminal case.

Verditek said it will provider further updates to the market as appropriate.




