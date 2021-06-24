StockMarketWire.com - Zephyr Energy plc is preparing to spud the State 16-2LN-CC appraisal well, having received all final approvals and permits to proceed.
The well will seek to target the company's first production on the Paradox project, and it is expected that drilling operations will commence in July as previously forecast.
The approvals include surface rights and rights to drill from the Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration, approvals from the Bureau of Land Management, and Application to Drill approval from the Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining.
In addition, the company has received all necessary consents from its joint-venture partner on the Paradox project.
Colin Harrington, Zephyr's chief executive said: 'Securing all approvals and consents needed to drill the State 16-2LN-CC is another step in our efforts to unlock significant value from what we believe is a project of substantial scale.
'We are now well-positioned to finalise drilling preparations and third-party service contracts in advance of the proposed well spud next month.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
