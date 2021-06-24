StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics commercialisation company Diaceutics said it won contracts for four projects with two unnamed pharmaceutical companies to solve testing hurdles for inherited retinal disease.
The contracts will deliver approximately £1.0 million revenue within 2021, the company said.
Diaceutics would provide data analytics and implementation solutions to enable the commercialisation of diagnostic testing for the pharmaceutical companies ahead of the launch of an innovative targeted therapy for inherited retinal disease.
The services will be delivered over the course of six months in 2021 across Europe, the UK, APAC & the US.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
