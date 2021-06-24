StockMarketWire.com - Lithium-ion and sodium-ion battery cells supplier AMTE Power said it had been selected to be lead supplier in a new government funded three-year project called Ultra focused on bringing two AMTE Power lithium-ion batteries to automotive readiness.
The project, be part funded by the UK Government's Advanced Propulsion Centre, has a grant of £5.0 million, which will divided between AMTE Power and three other automotive supply chain companies.
AMTE Power would receive £2.3 million of the total grant, over the next three years.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
