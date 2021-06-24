StockMarketWire.com - Services and media solutions company iEnergizer reported a uptick in annual profit and revenue as margin improvements boosted performance.
For the year ended 31 March 2021, pre-tax profit was up 1.8% to $53.5 million year-on-year as revenue rose 2.8% to $200.3 million.
Revenue and margin growth exceeded 'management expectations during the worst pandemic in living memory,' the company said.
EBITDA margins rose to 34.9% from 33.1% as increased volumes from high its margin international media and entertainment vertical offset the negative impact on smaller verticals.
'This strong performance, together with the recurring nature and longevity of contracts, gives the Board confidence to continue the progressive dividend policy and propose a 8.4p final dividend payment to shareholders, representing a total dividend payment of 14.12p, a 4% increase compared to 2020,' it added.
'As we look into fiscal 2022 and beyond, we see a sizeable project pipeline, in both enterprise solutions across the Group. These relate to continued development of the course material and Learning Management Systems (LMS) for the Off-The-Shelf (OTS) content service, combined with continued solid momentum in our Business Process Outsource segment,' it added.
