Chrysalis Investments said it had made a follow-on investment into Starling Bank of about £35 million.

'This investment is connected to Starling's successful Series D funding round, which was announced in April 2021, and saw a total of £322 million raised at a valuation of approximately £1.3 billion post new-money,' the company said.

'As of April 2021, Starling's deposit base topped £6 billion, compared with approximately £1 billion a year before, continuing its strong run of growth,' it added.








