StockMarketWire.com - Water Intelligence plc has appointed RBC Capital Markets as joint broker to the company with immediate effect.
Executive chairman, Dr Patrick DeSouza, said: 'In recent quarters, we have added capital markets expertise to our board and veteran innovation and human capital leaders to our management team.
'Today's appointment of RBC Capital Markets continues our drive to build a team that will support our rapid growth trajectory and provide leadership for the green economy.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
