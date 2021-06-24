StockMarketWire.com - Bezant said of recently completed reconnaissance mapping, prospecting and sampling work at its Kanye manganese project in Botswana has demonstrated the potential for high-grade manganese deposits suitable for upgrading to make batteries.
Up to four historic manganese occurrences were successfully located and sampled in the field within an 8km-belt, the company said.
'40 grab samples were obtained which assayed from traces up to high-grade results of 67.18% MnO occurring at the Moshaneng borrow pit and 68.01% MnO at the Mheelo prospect,' it added.
The Mheelo prospect is located just 6km from the Giyani Metals K-Hill manganese project where a feasibility study is due for completion in Q3 2021.
'The extent of the area containing manganese mineralisation at the Moshaneng Borrow Pit has been expanded considerably as a result of our work, reinforcing our original thoughts regarding the potential in that area,' the company said.
'We now intend to to carry out a programme of pitting and trenching to lead us towards the best targets and help optimise a drilling programme,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
