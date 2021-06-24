StockMarketWire.com - Shaftesbury has appointed Helena Coles to the board as a non-executive director and member of the Audit, Nomination and Remuneration Committees, with effect from 1 July 2021.

Coles has over 30 years' experience in emerging markets and Asian equity investment, which included co-founding a specialist investment boutique part-owned by State Street Global Advisors.

In addition, she has held roles with Fidelity International and the Bank of England, focussing on ESG and banking supervision, respectively.

She is a non-executive director of JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Plc and Independent Investment Advisor to the Joseph Rowntree Charitable Trust.


