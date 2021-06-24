StockMarketWire.com - Shaftesbury has appointed Helena Coles to the board as a non-executive director and member of the Audit, Nomination and Remuneration Committees, with effect from 1 July 2021.
Coles has over 30 years' experience in emerging markets and Asian equity investment, which included co-founding a specialist investment boutique part-owned by State Street Global Advisors.
In addition, she has held roles with Fidelity International and the Bank of England, focussing on ESG and banking supervision, respectively.
She is a non-executive director of JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Plc and Independent Investment Advisor to the Joseph Rowntree Charitable Trust.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.