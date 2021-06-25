StockMarketWire.com - MJ Hudson, the specialist service provider to the asset management industry, has announced it has acquired the entire issued share capital of FinTech risk specialist, Clarus Risk, for an initial consideration of £1 million, and a 3-year consideration of up to a further £2.5 million.
The acquisition comes at a time when the consultancy is expanding its data and analytics division.
‘Clarus' FinTech business model fits well into our current product suite, and its forward-looking strategic objectives - to offer comprehensive technology focused solutions to asset managers and institutional investors - are fully aligned with ours,’ said Odi Lahav, Group coo and head of MJ Hudson’s Data and Analytics division.
Founded in 2011, Clarus is led by its co-founder Max Hilton, a finance expert and former hedge fund manager. The addition of Clarus follows the acquisition of performance analytics group Peracs, in December.
MJ Hudson expects to be able to support its fund manager and investor clients with data, analytics, benchmarking and reporting across risk, investment performance, ESG and cost transparency, following this round of expansion.
The initial consideration is £1.0 million with deferred and earn-out consideration of up to a further £2.5 million over a three-year period. The full consideration is payable in a mixture of cash and new ordinary shares in MJ Hudson Group plc, as decided by the Company.
Max Hilton, managing director of Clarus, said: ‘I have known and worked alongside the senior team at MJ Hudson for a number of years and have been impressed with the business they have built. The Company's continued focus on the research and development of data-driven analytical tools, as well as its proven ability to attract blue-chip clients for these products and services makes MJ Hudson the perfect home for our growing and evolving product set.’
