StockMarketWire.com - PZ Cussons, the British manufacturer of personal healthcare products and consumer goods, has announced the appointment of Jitesh Sodha to the board as a non-executive director, effective from July 1.
Jitesh Sodha is an experienced FTSE director and is the chief financial officer at Spire Healthcare Group, which he joined in 2018. He also sits on the Disclosure Committee, Executive Committee and Safety, Quality and Risk Committee at Spire Healthcare.
Jitesh was previously chief financial officer at De La Rue between 2015 and 2018, and at Greenenergy International, Mobile Streams, where he led their IPO.
He also worked at T-Mobile International UK.
Caroline Silver, chair of PZ Cussons, said:
‘I am delighted to announce Jitesh's appointment. He brings with him invaluable experience and financial expertise which will enrich the Board's discussions and decisions as we support the renewed management team and strategy.’
