StockMarketWire.com - PowerHouse Energy Group, the company that uses waste to energy expertise to help customers destruct and recover energy from their challenging waste streams, has announced the appointment of Paul Emmitt as chief technical officer.
The position is a new, non-board post, created in anticipation of David Ryan’s forthcoming retirement as Chief Executive Officer of Powerhouse on 30 June 2021.
Mr Emmitt is managing director and founder of Engsolve Ltd, the engineering consultancy with whom Powerhouse has worked very closely for the last four years.
In this capacity he has been deeply involved in the development of Powerhouse’s technology. Mr Emmitt has considerable knowledge of both energy-from-waste technology and markets. He is currently involved in the development of a number of EfW projects utilising a range of existing and emerging technologies.
Mr Emmitt is a Chartered Materials Engineer and Chartered Environmental Engineer with over twenty years engineering and operational management experience both in the UK and overseas. He holds an MBA in Engineering Management.
Tim Yeo, executive chair of Powerhouse, said: ‘I warmly welcome Paul’s appointment. His close and long-standing involvement with the development of our technology makes him the ideal candidate for this important new post which has been created to ensure that our technical and engineering team continues to have strong leadership after David Ryan steps down from the board.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.