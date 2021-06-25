StockMarketWire.com - Serabi Gold, the Brazilian focused gold mining and development company, whose AGM will be held at 2pm today, has confirmed the meeting will take place with the minimum number of attendees to form a quorum.
The announcement follows the news release issued on 16 June 2021, further to the Government's announcement on 14 June 2021, that the current restrictions in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic have been extended to 19 July 2021.
The attendees will be officers or employees of the company. The company that, in line with the current Government guidance, shareholders do not make plans to attend the Meeting in person as they will not be permitted to enter the venue.
Details of the results of the votes cast at the Meeting will be issued later today.
Chief executive, Mike Hodgson, would have commented in his address:
‘The first five months of 2021 have seen Serabi continue to recover from the measures that were necessarily implemented in 2020 to protect the business from the effects of COVID-19 and we are currently on target to meet our production guidance for the year. More importantly , with mine development rates progressing, I am hopeful that, by the end of 2021, both the Palito and Sao Chico orebodies combined should be ready to deliver production levels of around 45,000 ounces of gold for 2022.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.