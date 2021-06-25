StockMarketWire.com - Strategic Minerals, the mining producer and explorer, has confirmed that its subsidiary – Leigh Creek Copper Mine (LCCM) – has obtained notification from the Department of Energy and Mining of South Australia (DEM) outlining its intention to finalise its assessment on the Paltridge North deposit Programme for Environmental Protection and Rehabilitatio (PEPR).
DEM is assessing the latest element of the PEPR submission and has informed the company of its intention to finalise the assessment during July.
John Speck has been appointed as LCCM’s Mine Manager.
The Board will seek additional funding to conduct both production at Paltridge North and exploration, as well as preparing LCCM for a potential listing on the Australian Stock Exchange.
Aetas Global Capital Pte Ltd, has been appointed to assist the Company in its endeavours to raise, hopefully by way of debt at the LCCM level, AUD $10m to fund production at Paltridge North, exploration work and pre-listing costs.
At 8:44am:
[LON:BEM] Beowulf Mining PLC share price was 0p at 5.5p
[LON:BKY] Berkeley Energia Ltd share price was 0p at 23.5p
[LON:CEY] Centamin PLC share price was 0p at 116.05p
[LON:FRES] Fresnillo PLC share price was 0p at 1124p
[LON:GEMD] Gem Diamonds Ltd share price was 0p at 36.7p
[LON:HOC] Hochschild Mining PLC share price was 0p at 235.4p
[LON:KMR] Kenmare Resources PLC share price was 0p at 303p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
