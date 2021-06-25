StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 opened on a modestly high note today at 7,126.61, but dipped to 7.119.50, underperforming US and Asian markets following the announcement of President Biden's $952 billion bipartisan infrastructure agreement.
Elsewhere in the FTSE 250 and the AIM, MJ Hudson, the specialist service provider to the asset management industry, has announced it has acquired the entire issued share capital of FinTech risk specialist, Clarus Risk, for an initial consideration of £1 million, and a 3-year consideration of up to a further £2.5 million.
PZ Cussons, the British manufacturer of personal healthcare products and consumer goods, has announced the appointment of Jitesh Sodha to the board as a non-executive director, effective from July 1.
Mirriad, the in-content advertising company, today announces it has reached a new commercial agreement with Tencent, following two years of successful collaboration.
Remote Monitored Systems, the surveying services company, has announced an update to its new anti viral mask.
PowerHouse Energy Group, the company that uses waste to energy expertise to help customers destruct and recover energy from their challenging waste streams, has announced the appointment of Paul Emmitt as chief technical officer.
Serabi Gold, the Brazilian focused gold mining and development company, whose AGM will be held at 2pm today, has confirmed the meeting will take place with the minimum number of attendees to form a quorum.
Reabold, the investor in upstream oil and gas projects, has announced an update on the Victory Gas Discovery, located in the north-west region of the Shetland Isles.
Strategic Minerals, the mining producer and explorer, has confirmed that its subsidiary – Leigh Creek Copper Mine (LCCM) – has obtained notification from the Department of Energy and Mining of South Australia (DEM) outlining its intention to finalise its assessment on the Paltridge North deposit Programme for Environmental Protection and Rehabilitation (PEPR). Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
