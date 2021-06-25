StockMarketWire.com - UDG Healthcare, the healthcare advisory company, has announced that following the announcement by the board, and by the board of Nenelite Ltd (Bidco), with regard to the cash offer by Bidco to acquire the entire issued share capital of UDG, it is considering Bidco’s improved and final offer of 1,080p per UDG share.
If the possible increased final offer is made, the financial terms will be final and will not be increased, save that Bidco will reserve the right to revise the financial terms of the offer where there is an announcement of a possible offer or firm intention to make an offer for UDG by any third party.
The board of UDG has indicated to Bidco that if the possible increased final offer is made it intends to recommend it.
The board of UDG confirms that it has not received any other proposals from any third party regarding an alternative proposal to acquire UDG.
