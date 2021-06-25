StockMarketWire.com - Ncondezi Energy, the African power development company, has announced a cash at bank summary of $0.9 million as at 31 December 2020.
Scott Fletcher, the Company's largest shareholder, was also appointed as a non-executive director of the company.
Two successful fund raises were completed to finance general working capital, the first in May 2020 raising £650,000 at 3.0p, the second in November 2020 raising £750,000 at 4.5p.
There is also a $500,000 bridge loan between the company's wholly owned renewables subsidiary, Ncondezi Green Power Holding Ltd and certain company directors to finance the construction of C&I Maiden Project.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.