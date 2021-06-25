StockMarketWire.com - Financial services giant Hargreaves Lansdown has announced the appointment of Penelope James as Senior Independent Director, with effect 1 September 2021.
Penny has been ceo of Direct Line Insurance Group since May 2019. She has previously worked at Prudential plc as group chief risk officer and as director of group finance.
James has also worked as group CFO at Omega Insurance Holdings.
Penny will join the Board Risk Committee and Nomination Committee and will seek election by shareholders at the forthcoming AGM on Friday 15 October 2021.
Deanna Oppenheimer, chair of hargreaves Lansdown, said: ‘I'm delighted to welcome Penny to the Group Board. She brings exceptional skills with broad ranging financial services experience - in particular in leading digital innovation and transformation - and supports the continued strengthening and diversity of the Group Board.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.