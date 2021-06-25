StockMarketWire.com - Diversified Energy Company, formerly Diversified Gas & Oil, has announced that Teresa Odom, the Company's current Vice President of Investor Relations, has accepted a newly-created role as Vice President of ESG & Sustainability.
The company created this role to accelerate progress in this important area. Diversified says it is investing significant time and resources in ESG, as evidenced by its updated 2020 Sustainability Report published in April.
The company plans to continue to report on its progress within its periodic operations and financial reports.
Teresa will continue to support the Company's investor relations efforts while it begins its search for a new Vice President of Investor Relations.
Rusty Hutson Jr, ceo at Diversified Energy, said: ‘Teresa is no stranger to ESG having effectively served in a dual IR/ESG role since she joined the Diversified family. She has been at the heart of the development of our ESG communications during that time, and we are now delighted to announce this new appointment in which she will now help lead our efforts at a time when ESG is becoming even more crucial to our operations.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
