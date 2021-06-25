StockMarketWire.com - Arkle Resources, the gold and zinc exploration company, has reported losses of €1,095,928 for the year 2020, compared to €313,860 the year before.
And the Group has net current liabilities of €376,102 (2019: net current liabilities €182,501), leading to concern about the Company and Group's ability to continue.
Included in current liabilities is an amount of €127,500 (2019: €82,500) owed to key management personnel in respect of remuneration due at the balance sheet date.
But, the company chairman John Teeling, provided updates as to the company’s mining projects.
‘It is pleasing to be able to report drilling on our Mine River licences in Wexford / Wicklow is producing good results notably where earlier detailed soil sampling had identified a totally new zone with gold potential some 750 metres from the 2017 Tombreen discovery,’ he said in a statement.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.