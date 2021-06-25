StockMarketWire.com - Angle, a liquid biopsy company, has announced that further to its announcement yesterday, the company has raised £20 million by placing 17,241,380 shares at 116p, with new and existing investors.
Angle founder and chief executive, Andrew Newland, said: ‘The proceeds from this Placing will enable ANGLE to add to the current momentum in the commercialisation process of our Parsortix system and open up new market opportunities in Prostate Cancer diagnosis, an area of significant medical need.’
£7 million of the proceeds will go towards a prostate cancer opportunity and
£8 million will go towards ongoing operations for breast and ovarian cancers.
Share placement is conditional upon the admission becoming effective. Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the 17,241,380 New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.