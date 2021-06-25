StockMarketWire.com - Altona Rare Earths plc has announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire its first asset in the rare earth elements mining sector.

The company will acquire a 70% ownership of the Monte Muambe Rare Earths Project, upon entering into an agreement with Ussokoti Investimentos Limitada.

The project will be run through a Special Purpose Vehicle controlled by the Company, to which a licence will be transferred.

The acquisition is subject to government regulatory approval as is standard when transferring the ownership of a prospecting licence.

Ussokoti is the current holder of Prospecting Licence 7573L, which was granted in May 2017 and can be renewed for a further three years, on its expiry in May 2022.

The payments, in cash and shares, will be completed in three phases. Phase 1 is a cash payment of £40,000 and share payment of 1 million Altona shares.

