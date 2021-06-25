StockMarketWire.com - Takeaway giant Just East has today issued an additional 500,000 shares to fulfil future obligations under various employee share and option plans.
In connection with these employee share and option plans, the Company has issued the shares with a nominal value of €0.04 each.
Applications have been made for the shares to be admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority, to trade on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange.
The Admission of the Plan Shares on Euronext Amsterdam became effective on 23 June 2021, and it is expected that the Admission of the Plan Shares on the London Stock Exchange will become effective on or around 9.00 a.m. CET on 28 June 2021.
Following the issuance of the Plan Shares, the number of ordinary shares that the Company has in issue is 212,121,200.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
