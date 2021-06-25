StockMarketWire.com - Multinational grocery giant Tesco has announced that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at its AGM this morning were passed.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue on 23 June 2021 at 6.30pm was 7,731,707,820. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share.

Entain plc, formerly GVC Holdings, the international sports better and gambling company, also had all shareholder resolutions passed at its AGM held earlier today.

As at 25 June 2021 Entain has 585,487,417 ordinary shares of €0.01 each in issue and the total number of voting rights is 585,487,417.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com