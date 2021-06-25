StockMarketWire.com - Synthomer plc, formerly known as Yule Catto & Co, the UK-based chemicals business, has today confirmed that Michael Willome will become group ceo, following an earlier announcement.
Willome is the former head of Conzzeta AG (now Bystronic AG).
The 54-year old will replace Calum MacLean at the helm of the company on 1 November 2021.
MacLean announced his wish to step down as chief executive in January.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
