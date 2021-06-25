StockMarketWire.com - Live Company Group plc, formerly know as Parallel Media Group plc, has today announced it has signed a new contract with Capron Zoo in Massachusetts, USA, for the Bricklive Animal Paradise half tour.
Capron Zoo is in Attleboro, Massachusetts and is one of the city's premiere recreation destinations.
The event will take place from this Saturday 26th June until 29 August.
This is the first time the company has worked with Capron Zoo.
The company says it is continuing to build its business across the USA and looks forward to announcing new tours there in due course.
Live Company Group plc is a live events and entertainment company, founded by David Ciclitira in December 2017.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
