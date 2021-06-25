StockMarketWire.com - Genedrive plc, the molecular diagnostics company, has confirmed that it has received a license to import the Genedrive SARS-CoV-2 kit into India via its partner DIVOC Health.
The company notes a rise in its share price as a result. At 2:05pm it was up at £60.10.
This step follows the approval of the product at the Indian Centre for Medical Research on 30 April 2021.
India has introduced pricing controls in their routine public testing market that favour the provision of lower cost tests compared to the Genedrive SARS-Cov-2 Kit.
The Company continues to assess specific commercial opportunities with DIVOC Health in the Indian public and private markets.
Genedrive plc is a molecular diagnostics company developing and commercialising a low cost, rapid molecular diagnostics platform for the diagnosis of infectious diseases and for use in patient stratification.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
