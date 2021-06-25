StockMarketWire.com - AIDA Cruises, the German cruise line founded in the early 1960s, has announced that it will open the 2021 season at Hamburg with AIDAmar on July 31 2021.
Every Saturday, the city will be the port of departure and destination for seven-day voyages initially sailing to Amsterdam and Rotterdam.
In both ports AIDAmar will stay overnight, giving guests additional time for AIDA-organized shore excursions to the Dutch capital and Rotterdam.
As soon as more destinations open for cruise tourism, the company intends to add calls at further ports.
Bookings for these new cruises between July 31 and October 16, 2021, start today, June 25.
New to the program of AIDA Cruises is a 40-day voyage in the Caribbean with AIDAsol from/ and to Hamburg between October 16 and November 25, 2021.
This will be followed by two 43-day ‘Great Caribbean Winter Break’ voyages, also from and to Hamburg starting on November 25, 2021, and January 7, 2022.
These two cruises were originally scheduled with AIDAvita.
All cruises are carried out in compliance with AIDA's enhanced health and safety protocols.
The ‘AIDA Promise’ offers increased flexibility to customers.
