StockMarketWire.com - Persimmon, the British housebuilding company, headquartered in York, has announced that Shirine Khoury-Haw has been appointed to the board as an independent non-executive director, with effect from 1 July 2021.
Shirine will also join the Board's Audit, Risk and Nomination Committees on the same date.
Shirine has been chief financial officer for the co-operative group since August 2019, where she is responsible for finance, technology, transformation and corporate development.
She is also ceo of the Group's Life Services sector which includes the Insurance, Legal Services and Funeral businesses.
Prior to joining The Co-operative Group, she was chief operating officer of Lloyd's of London, the insurance market, and had previously held senior positions at Catlin, IBM and McDonald's.
Shirine is a qualified accountant and has previously been non-executive director of the Post Office.
Roger Devlin, chairman of Persimmon, said: ‘Shirine has a wealth of experience in finance, technology and real estate in businesses operating across a range of sectors, and I am pleased to welcome her to Persimmon.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.