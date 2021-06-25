StockMarketWire.com - Sabien Technology Group, a company focused on building a portfolio of solutions in heating, cooling and transportation sectors, that deliver immediate reductions in CO2 emissions, has today announced a series of operational updates to its tech offering.
The Company's cloud-based subscription service has now gone live on more than 5 sites across the public sector, sports venues and pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities. On these sites existing M2G installations have been augmented with Sabien proprietary plug-and-play internet connected communications units that stream boiler performance data into a private Cloud.
The company has signed a Master Service Agreement with Lockular, Sabien's secure Cloud service partner for M2G and other products. Lockular ensures that all data streamed from Sabien devices to the Cloud has high grade security.
To take advantage of these developments the Company has committed to the development of a next generation version of the M2G product line. This will integrate all recent developments into a single Cloud-enabled device.
Sabien is intent on developing a platform which directly addresses the sustainability and environmental challenges and opportunities facing us all.
This will be delivered through a portfolio of acquisitions and technology licenses supported by the specific skills and acknowledged leadership of our executive team and advisers.
Richard Parris, executive chairman of Sabien, said: ‘The team, technology, Cloud service, and commercial partnerships provide the core platform on which we intend to build a leading global commercial enabler of greenhouse gas reduction and drawdown.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.