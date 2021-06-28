Interim Result
29/06/2021 React Group PLC (REAT)
30/06/2021 Spirent Communications PLC (SPT)
01/07/2021 Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO)
05/07/2021 Porvair PLC (PRV)
06/07/2021 Rm PLC (RM.)
06/07/2021 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)
13/07/2021 Synectics PLC (SNX)
14/07/2021 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)
15/07/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)
16/07/2021 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Final Result
29/06/2021 Novacyt S.A. (NCYT)
29/06/2021 Seeen PLC (SEEN)
29/06/2021 Lamprell PLC (LAM)
29/06/2021 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)
29/06/2021 Lookers PLC (LOOK)
29/06/2021 Trakm8 Holdings PLC (TRAK)
29/06/2021 D4T4 Solutions PLC (D4T4)
30/06/2021 Studio Retail Group PLC (STU)
30/06/2021 Uls Technology PLC (ULS)
30/06/2021 Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC)
30/06/2021 Non-standard Finance Plc (NSF)
30/06/2021 Carclo PLC (CAR)
30/06/2021 Dixons Carphone PLC (DC.)
30/06/2021 Civitas Social Housing PLC (CSH)
01/07/2021 Ao World PLC (AO.)
01/07/2021 Argentex Group PLC (AGFX)
01/07/2021 Polar Capital Holdings PLC (POLR)
05/07/2021 The Panoply Holdings PLC (TPX)
06/07/2021 Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC)
06/07/2021 Purplebricks Group PLC (PURP)
06/07/2021 Ilika PLC (IKA)
07/07/2021 Creightons PLC (CRL)
07/07/2021 Northgate Plc (67GX)
07/07/2021 Enteq Upstream PLC (NTQ)
08/07/2021 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)
08/07/2021 Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
12/07/2021 Uls Technology PLC (ULS)
13/07/2021 Zoo Digital Group PLC (ZOO)
13/07/2021 Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX)
13/07/2021 Solid State PLC (SOLI)
14/07/2021 System1 Group PLC (SYS1)
15/07/2021 Redcentric PLC (RCN)
AGM / EGM
29/06/2021 City Of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)
29/06/2021 (CIZ)
29/06/2021 Nahl Group PLC (NAH)
29/06/2021 Rockhopper Exploration PLC (RKH)
29/06/2021 Myhealthchecked PLC (MHC)
29/06/2021 Mears Group PLC (MER)
29/06/2021 Gama Aviation PLC (GMAA)
29/06/2021 Gb Group PLC (GBG)
29/06/2021 Impellam Group PLC (IPEL)
29/06/2021 Mobile Tornado Group PLC (MBT)
29/06/2021 British & American Investment Trust PLC (BAF)
29/06/2021 Pacific Assets Trust PLC (PAC)
29/06/2021 Sportech PLC (SPO)
29/06/2021 Crimson Tide PLC (TIDE)
29/06/2021 Attraqt Group PLC (ATQT)
29/06/2021 Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ)
29/06/2021 Watchstone Group PLC (WTG)
29/06/2021 Universe Group PLC (UNG)
29/06/2021 Sound Energy PLC (SOU)
30/06/2021 (4BB)
30/06/2021 Longboat Energy PLC (LBE)
30/06/2021 Lookers PLC (LOOK)
30/06/2021 Kropz PLC (KRPZ)
30/06/2021 Inspired Energy PLC (INSE)
30/06/2021 Integrated Diagnostics Holdings Plc (IDHC)
30/06/2021 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)
30/06/2021 Immotion Group PLC (IMMO)
30/06/2021 Ingenta PLC (ING)
30/06/2021 W Resources PLC (WRES)
30/06/2021 London Security PLC (LSC)
30/06/2021 Kefi Gold And Copper PLC (KEFI)
30/06/2021 Tp Group PLC (TPG)
30/06/2021 Phoenix Global Resources PLC (PGR)
30/06/2021 Pathfinder Minerals PLC (PFP)
30/06/2021 Plaza Centers NV (PLAZ)
30/06/2021 Petropavlovsk PLC (POG)
30/06/2021 Spaceandpeople PLC (SAL)
30/06/2021 Rockfire Resources PLC (ROCK)
30/06/2021 Provident Financial PLC (PFG)
30/06/2021 Getech Group PLC (GTC)
30/06/2021 Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE)
30/06/2021 Tower Resources PLC (TRP)
30/06/2021 Metals Exploration PLC (MTL)
30/06/2021 Midatech Pharma PLC (MTPH)
30/06/2021 National World PLC (NWOR)
30/06/2021 Victoria Oil & Gas PLC (VOG)
30/06/2021 Kingfisher PLC (KGF)
30/06/2021 Bacanora Lithium PLC (BCN)
30/06/2021 Asa International Group PLC (ASAI)
30/06/2021 Block Energy PLC (BLOE)
30/06/2021 Deepmatter Group PLC (DMTR)
30/06/2021 Eden Research PLC (EDEN)
30/06/2021 Cobra Resources Plc Ord 1p (COBR)
30/06/2021 Chesterfield Resources Plc Ord 0.1p (CHF)
30/06/2021 Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS)
30/06/2021 (AET)
30/06/2021 Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD)
30/06/2021 Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS)
30/06/2021 Angle PLC (AGL)
30/06/2021 Creo Medical Group PLC (CREO)
01/07/2021 Mckay Securities PLC (MCKS)
01/07/2021 (NCY)
01/07/2021 C&C Group PLC (CCR)
01/07/2021 DP Aircraft Ltd (DPA)
01/07/2021 Jd Sports Fashion PLC (JD.)
01/07/2021 Trainline PLC (TRN)
01/07/2021 EJV Investments Ltd (EJFI)
02/07/2021 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)
02/07/2021 Mining Minerals And Metals Plc (MMM)
05/07/2021 Hurricane Energy PLC (HUR)
06/07/2021 Marks And Spencer Group PLC (MKS)
06/07/2021 Assura PLC (AGR)
06/07/2021 Maxcyte INC (MXCT)
06/07/2021 Capital Gearing Trust PLC (CGT)
06/07/2021 Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC (PRD)
06/07/2021 Brown (N) Group PLC (BWNG)
06/07/2021 Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT)
06/07/2021 Jpmorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income PLC (MATE)
07/07/2021 Steppe Cement LTD (STCM)
07/07/2021 Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC (DSM)
07/07/2021 Smartspace Software PLC (SMRT)
07/07/2021 Shires Income PLC (SHRS)
07/07/2021 Manx Financial Group PLC (MFX)
07/07/2021 Tanfield Group PLC (TAN)
07/07/2021 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
07/07/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
08/07/2021 Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH)
08/07/2021 Active Energy Group PLC (AEG)
08/07/2021 Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM)
08/07/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)
08/07/2021 Air Partner PLC (AIR)
08/07/2021 First Derivatives PLC (FDP)
08/07/2021 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)
08/07/2021 Calculus Vct Plc (CLC)
08/07/2021 Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)
08/07/2021 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
09/07/2021 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)
09/07/2021 Riverfort Global Opportunities PLC (RGO)
09/07/2021 Fastforward Innovations Limited (FFWD)
09/07/2021 Melrose Industries PLC (MRO)
12/07/2021 Urban Logistics Reit PLC (SHED)
12/07/2021 Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY)
12/07/2021 Two Shields Investments PLC (TSI)
12/07/2021 Triple Point Vct 2011 Plc A (TPOA)
12/07/2021 Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI)
13/07/2021 Evgen Pharma PLC (EVG)
13/07/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
13/07/2021 Gresham House Renewable Energy Vct 2 Plc Ord 0.1p (GV2O)
13/07/2021 Vianet Group PLC (VNET)
13/07/2021 Mode Global Holdings Plc Ord Gbp0.01 (MODE)
13/07/2021 Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Plc (GV1O)
13/07/2021 British Land Company PLC (BLND)
14/07/2021 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)
14/07/2021 Telit Communications PLC (TCM)
14/07/2021 B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM)
14/07/2021 India Capital Growth Fund Limited (IGC)
15/07/2021 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
15/07/2021 French Connection Group PLC (FCCN)
15/07/2021 Water Intelligence PLC (WATR)
15/07/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
15/07/2021 Distil PLC (DIS)
15/07/2021 Helical PLC (HLCL)
15/07/2021 Mind Gym PLC (MIND)
15/07/2021 Bt Group PLC (BT.A)
15/07/2021 Renewi PLC (RWI)
15/07/2021 Playtech PLC (PTEC)
16/07/2021 Dcc PLC (DCC)
16/07/2021 Cambria Automobiles PLC (CAMB)
16/07/2021 Homeserve PLC (HSV)
16/07/2021 Ormonde Mining PLC (ORM)
Trading Statement
29/06/2021 Hunting PLC (HTG)
30/06/2021 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)
30/06/2021 Serco Group PLC (SRP)
01/07/2021 (NCY)
01/07/2021 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)
01/07/2021 Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
06/07/2021 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)
06/07/2021 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
07/07/2021 Vistry Group PLC (VTY)
07/07/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
07/07/2021 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
07/07/2021 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)
07/07/2021 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)
08/07/2021 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
09/07/2021 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
09/07/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
13/07/2021 Kier Group PLC (KIE)
15/07/2021 Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD)
15/07/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)
Ex-Dividend
30/06/2021 Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (SEIT)
30/06/2021 Alliance Trust PLC (ATST)
30/06/2021 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
30/06/2021 Spectris PLC (SXS)
30/06/2021 Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (TMPL)
30/06/2021 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)
30/06/2021 Victrex PLC (VCT)
30/06/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)
30/06/2021 Nextenergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF)
30/06/2021 Custodian Reit PLC (CREI)
01/07/2021 Cardiff Property PLC (CDFF)
01/07/2021 Smiths News PLC (SNWS)
01/07/2021 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)
01/07/2021 Caledonia Investments PLC (CLDN)
01/07/2021 Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT)
01/07/2021 Treatt PLC (TET)
01/07/2021 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)
01/07/2021 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)
01/07/2021 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)
01/07/2021 Bellway PLC (BWY)
01/07/2021 Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC (SDV)
01/07/2021 Record PLC (REC)
01/07/2021 Lowland Investment Company PLC (LWI)
01/07/2021 Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO)
01/07/2021 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
01/07/2021 Homeserve PLC (HSV)
01/07/2021 Marshalls PLC (MSLH)
01/07/2021 Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG)
01/07/2021 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
01/07/2021 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)
01/07/2021 Palace Capital PLC (PCA)
02/07/2021 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)
