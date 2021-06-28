StockMarketWire.com -

DE

29/06/2021 13:00 CPI


ES

29/06/2021 08:00 retail sales
29/06/2021 08:00 CPI


EU

29/06/2021 10:00 business & consumer surveys


FR

29/06/2021 06:30 ILO unemployment
29/06/2021 07:45 consumer confidence survey
29/06/2021 07:45 housing starts


JP

29/06/2021 00:30 labour force survey
29/06/2021 00:50 retail sales
29/06/2021 00:50 provisional trade statistics
29/06/2021 01:30 import & export statistics


UK

29/06/2021 09:30 mortgage approvals


US

29/06/2021 14:00 monthly house price index
29/06/2021 15:00 consumer confidence
29/06/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin

