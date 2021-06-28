StockMarketWire.com - Bakery chain Greggs upgraded its earnings guidance after enjoying a stronger-than-expected bounce back in demand since lockdowns eased.

Greggs already had on 10 May announced that it had seen a strong recovery in sales following an easing of restrictions on non-essential retail across the UK.

'Since then we had expected to see increased competition as cafes and restaurants were allowed to compete more effectively with our largely take-out offer,' it said on Monday.

'In recent weeks the impact of pent-up demand for retail has reduced but, nonetheless, like-for-like sales growth in company-managed shops has remained in positive territory ranging between 1-3% when measured against the same period in 2019.'

'This level of sustained sales recovery is stronger than we had anticipated and, if it were to continue, would have a materially positive impact on the expected financial result for the year.'

Greggs said it would provide an updated picture when it presented interim results on 3 August.


