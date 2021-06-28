StockMarketWire.com - NatWest, formally known as Royal Bank of Scotland, said its Ulster Bank unit had agreed to sell the majority of its commercial lending portfolio to Allied Irish Banks.
The move was in line with NatWest's plan, already announced in February, to withdraw from Ireland.
The sale was for about €4.2 billion gross performing commercial lending and associated undrawn exposures of about €2.8 billion.
Risk-weighted assets in relation to the total balances were estimated at about €4 billion.
'On completion, it is estimated that a small gain on disposal will be recognised, based on the net carrying value of the lending as at 31 December 2020,' NatWest said.
'The exact impacts of disposal will depend on movements in the book between now and transfer, the timing of which remains uncertain.'
Around 280 staff were expected to transfer to Allied Irish Banks, with the final number of roles to be confirmed as the deal completes.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
