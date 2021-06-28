StockMarketWire.com - Sports apparel purveyor JD Sports Fashion said its Spanish unit had agreed to acquire 80% of online retailer Deporvillage for €140.4 million.
Manresa-based Deporvillage was an online-only retailer focused on the sale of specialist sports equipment principally for cycling, running and outdoor.
JD Sports had made the acquisition through Spanish unit Iberian Sports Retail Group, of which it owned 50.02%.
Since launching in Spain in 2021, Deporvillage had expanded into Italy, France, Portugal, Germany and the UK.
It notched revenue of €117.8 million in calendar 2020 and pre-tax profit of €7.7 million.
Deporvillage's management would retain a 20% holding in the business and continue in their roles as chief executive and chief purchasing officer.
Of the €140.4 million payment price, €40.4 million had been deferred and would be paid contingent on performance to 31 December 2021.
'Deporvillage has a strong consumer-centric approach and is the market leader in its categories in Spain with significant potential for further international development,' chief executive Peter Cowgill said.
