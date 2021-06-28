StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Glencore agreed to acquire BHP's and Anglo American's respective interests in the Cerrejon coal mine in Colombia for around $588 million, though it said the price was subject to adjustments on completion.
BHP and Anglo had offered to sell their respective 33.3% shares in the mine and Glencore, which owned the remaining 33.3%, had stepped in to buy them.
The transaction didn't have an economic effective date of 31 December 2020 and the purchase price of $588 million was subject to adjustments calculated at closing, Glencore said.
'Based on expected operating performance and current forward coal prices, assuming a closing during the first half of 2022, we anticipate the cash generated by the operation to reduce the effective aggregate cash consideration to approximately $230 million, making the estimated investment payback period less than two years from closing,' Glencore said.
It added that the transactions were subject to various regulatory approvals and inter-conditional on each other.
'Glencore carefully considered how best to respond to the sale notices in a manner which reflects our commitment to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement and acknowledging our obligation to act as a responsible steward of assets,' it said.
'Based on our long-term relationship with Cerrejon and knowledge of the asset, we strongly believe that acquiring full ownership is the right decision and the progressive expiry of the current mining concessions by 2034 is in line with our commitment to a responsible managed decline of our coal portfolio.'
'Production volumes are expected to decline materially from 2030.'
'The alternative is one or more new JV partners acquiring these shares and compromising the sustainable operating philosophy of Cerrejon, and extending production beyond the current mining concessions.'
'Equally, a disposal of Glencore's current stake in the mine would not be consistent with our stated commitment to a responsible managed decline of our coal portfolio, nor would it result in a genuine reduction of absolute greenhouse gas emissions.'
'We have reviewed the impact of owning 100% of Cerrejon and are confident our climate commitments will not be compromised by this partner buy-out.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
