StockMarketWire.com - Outsourced services group Serco said it had won an up to £322 million contract from the UK's Department of Health and Social Care to continue providing support services to Covid-19 test centres
The contract, for test centres in England and Northern Ireland was for 12 months with an option to extend for a further six months.
Its actual amount could differ materially from up to £322 million, since the contract was designed to be flexible, matching services to demand for testing, Serco said.
Serco would provide test site operations, asset administration support, cleaning and security services at around 20% of sites in England and Northern Ireland.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.