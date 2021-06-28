StockMarketWire.com - Engineering play Wood Group said it had agreed to pay compensation and other penalties worth a combined $177 million related to bribery and corruption allegations into its Amec Foster Wheeler unit.
Agreements had been reached with various agencies, including the Serious Fraud Office in the UK, the Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission in the US, and authorities in Brazil.
The agreements were made to 'resolve their respective bribery and corruption investigations into the past use of third parties in the legacy Amec Foster Wheeler business', Wood said.
The $177 million included compensation, disgorgement and prejudgment interest, fines and penalties.
Wood said the cost would be phased over the next three years, with about $62 million payable in the first half of 2021, and the balance in instalments in 2022, 2023 and 2024.
It said the resolutions were related to historical conduct, which occurred before Amec acquired Foster Wheeler in November 2014 and prior to the combined firm's acquisition by Wood in October 2017.
'Wood cooperated fully with all authorities in their investigations, which is reflected in the cooperation credit that Wood received from the authorities in their respective resolutions,' the company said.
Chief executive Robin Watson said the investigations brought to light 'unacceptable, albeit historical, behaviour that I condemn in the strongest terms'.
'Although we inherited these issues through acquisition, we took full responsibility in addressing them, as any responsible business would.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
