StockMarketWire.com - Luxury fashion group Burberry said chief executive Marco Gobbetti would stand down at the end of 2021.
Burberry said Gobbetti would stand down after nearly five years at the helm to take up another opportunity that would enable him to return to Italy and be closer to his family.
It had begun a search for a new CEO and said it expected Gobbetti to remain in the role until the end of the calendar year.
'With Burberry re-energised and firmly set on a path to strong growth, I feel that now is the right time for me to step down,' Gobbetti said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.