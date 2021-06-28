StockMarketWire.com - Luxury fashion group Burberry said chief executive Marco Gobbetti would stand down at the end of 2021.

Burberry said Gobbetti would stand down after nearly five years at the helm to take up another opportunity that would enable him to return to Italy and be closer to his family.

It had begun a search for a new CEO and said it expected Gobbetti to remain in the role until the end of the calendar year.

'With Burberry re-energised and firmly set on a path to strong growth, I feel that now is the right time for me to step down,' Gobbetti said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com