StockMarketWire.com - Escape room operator Escape Hunt said its revenue in the five weeks since lockdowns were lifted had jumped 47% year-on-year.
The company's UK owner-operated sites re-opened on 17 May following a pro-longed period of closure brought about by the UK Government's lockdown measures, introduced at the start of the year.
'Trading in the five weeks to 20 June 2021 has been encouraging in both the company's established sites and in its new sites,' Escape Hunt said.
On a like-for-like basis, revenue in the five-week period to 20 June from eight established UK owner-operated sites represented 87% of the revenue in the same period in 2019.
'The company is benefitting from initiatives implemented during 2020 to improve site level margins and has also benefitted from the temporary reduced VAT rate which is expected to run until 30 September 2021,' it added.
Consequently, estimated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation ("EBITDA") at site level for the five weeks to 20 June 2021 were 310% of the site-level EBITDA in the same five weeks in 2019.
On a like-for-like basis, site level EBITDA from the company's eight established sites was 189% of the equivalent site level EBITDA in 2019.
Escape Hunt said it had opened five new owner-operated sites in the UK in the last twelve months.
