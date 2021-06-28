StockMarketWire.com - Oil services company Petrofac said lower demand in its engineering and construction business had weighed on first-half revenue.

In a trading update, the company said revenue in the division for the six months through June were expected to fall to around $1.0 billion, down from $1.6 billion year-on-year.

The fall, it said, reflected lower levels of activity, a re-scoping of the Sakhalin contract in Russia and other disruption to project schedules caused by the pandemic.

'As expected, the recovery in oil prices has yet to manifest itself in a significant expansion in capital spending by our clients,' Petrofac said.

In the year to date, it had secured new awards worth US$0.1 billion, down from $0.4 billion year-on-year.

On a brighter note, the company said first-half revenue at its engineering and production services business was expected to rise to around $500 million, up from $426 million.

That division's net margin was currently expected to be between 5.25% and 5.75%, driven by an increase in brownfield project contract margins and a lower overhead ratio.

Petrofac's group order backlog had fallen to $4.0 billion at the end of May, down from $5.0 billion year-on-year.

'We remain committed to exercising capital discipline, cutting costs and conserving cash,' the company said.

'We are taking additional measures to reshape the business and continue to target a $250 million reduction in overhead and project support costs in 2021 relative to pre-pandemic levels.'

'In addition, dividends remain suspended pending a recovery in new order intake. These actions seek to protect the balance sheet and improve our cost competitiveness as we seek to rebuild the backlog.'




