StockMarketWire.com - Regenerative medical devices company Tissue Regenix said it had completed the fist phase expansion plans that increased manufacturing capacity at its San Antonio, Texas facilities.

The facilities included an existing hub and a 21,000 square foot facility adjacent, on which the company had a 10-year lease.

'Overall, phase one was completed both on time and on budget,' Tissue Regenix said.


