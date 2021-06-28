StockMarketWire.com - Investment company FastForward Innovations said it had poured a further A$2.77 million (£1.51 million) into portfolio company and medical cannabis business Little Green Pharma.
The investment was part of A$27.2 million placing at A$0.60 per share to part fund the acquisition of assets in Denmark.
Following the investment, FastForward owned about 3.15% of Little Green Pharma's share capital.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
