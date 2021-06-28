StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Zephyr Energy said it had signed up Cyclone Drilling for a campaign at its Paradox project in Utah.
Cyclone Drilling had completed a stratigraphic test well for Zephyr and its project partners earlier this year.
Its rig number 34 would again be used for the drilling programme, which included the State 16-2LN-CC appraisal well.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
