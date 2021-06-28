StockMarketWire.com - Xtract Resources, the diversified metals and minerals producer based in London, has announced a year-on-year revenue from gold sales jump of £0.38 million in its audited annual financial results for the year ending 31 December 2020.
It also reported a cash increase of £0.56 million (£0.92 million) compared to 2019 (£0.36 million). T he company drew attention to several highlights this year, including the agreement of a conditional acquisition of a 100% interest in the Bushranger Copper-Gold Project in New South Wales, Australia.
Net assets grew from £10.78 million in 2019 to £11.93 million in 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.