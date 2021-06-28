StockMarketWire.com - Xtract Resources, the diversified metals and minerals producer based in London, has announced a year-on-year revenue from gold sales jump of £0.38 million in its audited annual financial results for the year ending 31 December 2020.

It also reported a cash increase of £0.56 million (£0.92 million) compared to 2019 (£0.36 million). T he company drew attention to several highlights this year, including the agreement of a conditional acquisition of a 100% interest in the Bushranger Copper-Gold Project in New South Wales, Australia.

Net assets grew from £10.78 million in 2019 to £11.93 million in 2020.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com