StockMarketWire.com - Zinnwald Lithium plc, the German focused Lithium development company, Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, oxo-biodegradable and anti-microbial plastic technologies developer, and Escape Hunt, the international operator of escape rooms, have announced all resolutions proposed at their Annual General Meetings held earlier today were passed.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
