StockMarketWire.com - Secure Trust Bank, the British retail and commercial banking group, has announced the appointment of Finlay Williamson as an independent non-executive director, with effect from 30 June 2021.
Finlay will join the Risk Committee and Nomination Committee on the same date.
Finlay Williamson used to work at The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (now NatWest Group plc) and then at Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc where he was Chief Financial Officer prior to the IPO.
Finlay was previously also a non-executive director at Paragon Banking Group PLC, chairing the Group and Bank Risk Committees. He is currently the Chairman of the Audit Committee and Senior Independent Director of Hampden & Co PLC.
Lord Forsyth, Cchairman, said: ‘Finlay brings substantial banking, financial, risk and governance experience acquired in his previous roles, as well as knowledge of the Challenger Bank market. He will complement the skills and experience of the existing directors and further strengthen the Board and Risk Committee. I am delighted to welcome Finlay to the Board and look forward to the contributions he will make.’
